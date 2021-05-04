Man found dead

04 May 2021 22:09 IST

Madurai

Tirumangalam Town police have recovered a note, purportedly written by an advocate, A. Harikrishnan (40), who was found dead in his house in Tirumangalam on Tuesday, about a murder of his girl friend.

The police found the man, who was separated from his wife a few years back.

In the note, he had mentioned about a woman, Chithra Devi (36), a yoga teacher, who, too, was separated from her husband.

The note said that he had murdered her and buried the body in his house, Tirumangalam Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vinothini, said.

However, she said that only a thorough investigation can bring out the truth. The woman has been missing from April 2.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.