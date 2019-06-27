Madurai

Man found dead

A 29-year-old man, K. Suresh Kumar of Mettu Neerethan near Sholavandan, was found dead on Wednesday morning. Police said that his body was found with multiple injuries near a cremation ground. The deceased was a lorry driver. The motive and the perpetrators of the crime were under investigation by the Sholavandan police.

