Man found dead with multiple injuries

24 February 2021 19:43 IST

THENI

A 40-year-old man identified as Velladurai of Balacombai village was found dead in a water canal with multiple injuries here on Wednesday.

Police said that Velladurai was a farmer. He was married to Valli (35). The couple have two children aged 15 and 13 years. It is said that Valli was working in a private textile mill. On Tuesday night, she had left home for work and Velladurai had reportedly dropped her at the bus stop, where she had gone by the transport arranged by the mills.

When Valli came home from work in the morning, she was informed that Velladurai never came home last night. Along with her neighbours and relatives, when they were on the lookout for him, the Rajadhani police identified a body near Salikuda Odai, located between Balacombai and Rayavelur villages.

On information, Superintendent of Police Sai Saran Tejaswi visited the scene of crime. Andipatti DSP Thangakrishnan and team are investigating. The body was sent to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Rajadhani police have registered a case.

Sniffer dog was brought into the spot. The fingerprint experts also visited the place, where the body was identified.