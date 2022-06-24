Man found dead under mysterious circumstances

M. Periyasamy, 40, husband of Poompidagai village panchayat president Niranjana, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a farm in Nangur near A. Mukkulam on Friday.

Police said Periyasamy went out of his house on Wednesday night and did not return. Passers-by noticed him lying dead in a farm around Friday noon.

The body has been sent to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.