Man found dead under mysterious circumstances
M. Periyasamy, 40, husband of Poompidagai village panchayat president Niranjana, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a farm in Nangur near A. Mukkulam on Friday.
Police said Periyasamy went out of his house on Wednesday night and did not return. Passers-by noticed him lying dead in a farm around Friday noon.
The body has been sent to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.