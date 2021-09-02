Man found dead near Nagamalai Pudukottai

Madurai

02 September 2021 21:14 IST

A 38-year-old man, S. Maheswaran, was found dead in an irrigation canal near Nagamalai Pudukottai on Thursday morning.

Police said that the deceased, who was working in a scrap shop in Samayanallur, was found dead with cut injuries on his throat. A native of Sivakasi, he was living with his mother in Keezhamathur.

Nagamalai Pudukottai police are investigating.