Man found dead in suspicious circumstances in Dindigul

August 06, 2022 17:14 IST

An unidentified man, suspected to be in the age group of 30-40 years, was found dead in suspicious circumstances at the Lorry Pettai on Palani Road in Dindigul on Friday night.

The loadmen alerted the police that a body was found inside the Lorry Pettai around 11 30 p.m.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dindigul Town (West) police rushed to the spot and held inquiries. According to them, the deceased man had sustained severe head injury.

A case of suspicious death was registered and investigation is on. However, no arrest has been made.