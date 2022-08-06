Madurai

Man found dead in suspicious circumstances in Dindigul

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL August 06, 2022 17:14 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 17:14 IST

An unidentified man, suspected to be in the age group of 30-40 years, was found dead in suspicious circumstances at the Lorry Pettai on Palani Road in Dindigul on Friday night.

The loadmen alerted the police that a body was found inside the Lorry Pettai around 11 30 p.m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dindigul Town (West) police rushed to the spot and held inquiries. According to them, the deceased man had sustained severe head injury.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A case of suspicious death was registered and investigation is on. However, no arrest has been made.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...