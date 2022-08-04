Man found dead in farm in Peraiyur

August 04, 2022 20:17 IST

An 80-year-old man, S. Sankaran of P. Thottiyapatti near Peraiyur, was found murdered with his limbs tied and body dumped in an water tank in a farm, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police said that the octogenarian had left home on late Tuesday night and never returned home.

The next day morning, the local people had found his body lying in the water tank of a farm belonging to Soundarammal Thavamani.

The police said that he was strangulated and legs and hands were tied with ropes.

Peraiyur police have registered a case of murder and are on the lookout for the perpetrators of the crime.

This is the second such incident being reported in Peraiyur police station limits. Last week, a youth was found dead in a well with his limbs tied and body wrapped in a plastic sack.