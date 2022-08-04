Madurai

Man found dead in farm in Peraiyur

S. SundarAugust 04, 2022 20:17 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 20:17 IST

An 80-year-old man, S. Sankaran of P. Thottiyapatti near Peraiyur, was found murdered with his limbs tied and body dumped in an water tank in a farm, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The police said that the octogenarian had left home on late Tuesday night and never returned home.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The next day morning, the local people had found his body lying in the water tank of a farm belonging to Soundarammal Thavamani.

The police said that he was strangulated and legs and hands were tied with ropes.

Peraiyur police have registered a case of murder and are on the lookout for the perpetrators of the crime.

This is the second such incident being reported in Peraiyur police station limits. Last week, a youth was found dead in a well with his limbs tied and body wrapped in a plastic sack.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Madurai
crime
murder
police
Read more...