Man fired at with airgun by son-in-law near Karaikudi

Kundrakudi police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the absconding accused

S Sundar Sivaganga
September 20, 2022 13:36 IST

K. Nagappan (55) who suffered injuries after being shot at with an airgun by his son-in-law near Kundrakudi in Sivaganga district, on September 19. Photo: Handout

A 55-year-old man, K. Nagappan, of Kundrakudi suffered injuries after his son-in-law, C. Ramachandran (32), allegedly fired at him with an airgun following a domestic quarrel, near Karaikudi, on Monday night.

The police said that Ramachandran of Anna Nagar in Kovilur, who had married Nagappan’s daughter Rakkamal, had been quarreling with his wife and beating her up, under the influence of liquor.

Unable to put up with his harassment any longer, Rakkamal had gone to Ramachandran’s mother’s house in the nearby West Street, two days back, and again on Monday.

Unaware of this, Nagappan and his family members went to Ramachandran's house in Anna Nagar on Monday where a quarrel broke out between them, during which Ramachandran suddenly pulled out an airgun and shot at Nagappan, according to the police. He was bleeding and suffered injuries on his right ribs.

As Ramachandran fled the scene, Nagappan was rushed to Government hospital in Karaikudi, where scanning revealed that two iron balls were stuck inside his body, the police said. Consequently, he was shifted to Sivaganga Government Medical College hospital for surgery.

Kundrakudi police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the absconding accused. Karaikudi Deputy Superintendent of Police, D. Vinoji, and Kundrakudi Inspector of Police, Devaki, inspected the spot.

