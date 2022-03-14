Three nabbed for fatally hitting man with car near Aruppukottai

A 45-year-old man, P. Senthil of Pandalgudi, was fatally knocked down by a speeding car at Pandalgudi near here on Sunday.

The police said that S. Pethukumar of Vellaiyapuram had been talking over the phone to Senthil’s niece which was questioned by the woman’s family members. This led to an enmity between the two families.

On Sunday, when Pethukumar made a call to the woman, her husband Pandian shouted at him.

Later, Pethukumar called Senthil to come to a local temple. When Senthil, along with two sons, Surya (20) and Veyilraj (19), went there, Pethukumar, his brother Vijaykumar, his mother and three others assaulted them.

Senthil sustained bleeding injuries on his head after being hit with an iron rod.

When Veyilraj took his father on a two-wheeler for treatment, Pethuraj followed them in a car and knocked them down with the car, killing Senthil on the spot.

Pandalgudi police have picked up Pethuraj, his brother and mother.