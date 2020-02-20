Man falls ill on arrival from Singapore, kept under observation

MADURAI

A 45-year-old man, who hailed from Karaikudi in Sivaganga district and settled in Singapore, was admitted to the isolation ward of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here on Wednesday. The man had flown down from Singapore and landed in Tiruchi on Sunday.

GRH Dean J. Sangumani said that clinical observations did not show any symptoms for coronavirus disease (COVID - 19). “We took samples and sent them to King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Chennai. We are awaiting results to proceed further,” he said.

Dr. Sangumani said that the patient had visited two private hospitals in Tiruchi and Madurai for medical checkup, prior to getting admitted to the GRH. “He has none of the symptoms of fever, cold or throat pain. He just had mild breathlessness. Hence, as a safety measure, we have decided to admit him for observation,” he said.

Deputy Director (Health) P. Priya Raj said that the patient was referred to the GRH by a private hospital in Madurai. “We have directed the private hospitals in the district to refer any person with symptoms of COVID-19 to the GRH,” she said.