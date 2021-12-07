Man ends life; wife, daughter in hospital

07 December 2021 19:34 IST

Madurai

Three of a family attempted to end their lives at Vadapalanji near here on Tuesday afternoon.

While V. Alagumalai, 52, who is an electrician with Madurai Kamaraj University, died while being rushed to hospital, his wife Jaya, 45, and daughter Keerthiga, 17, have been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital. Nagamalai Pudukottai police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.