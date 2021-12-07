Madurai

Man ends life; wife, daughter in hospital

Madurai

Three of a family attempted to end their lives at Vadapalanji near here on Tuesday afternoon.

While V. Alagumalai, 52, who is an electrician with Madurai Kamaraj University, died while being rushed to hospital, his wife Jaya, 45, and daughter Keerthiga, 17, have been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital. Nagamalai Pudukottai police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2021 7:34:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/man-ends-life-wife-daughter-in-hospital/article37885159.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY