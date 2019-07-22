Man ends life in protest against police

SRIVILLIPUTTUR

Scores of residents of Kulalar Street here staged a road roko near the government hospital on Monday after a 35-year-old man, Ganesan, committed suicide in protest against the police for not having registered a case of road accident, in which his wife was killed a few days back, under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Only after the protest, the police promised to alter the case registered as accidental death (under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure) to death caused by negligence (Section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code).

The police said that Ganesan’s wife Tamil Selvi, 29, who travelled in a tractor trailer carrying bricks, fell down from the vehicle and was crushed to death on Tiruvannamalai Road on July 2. However, the relatives charged that the police failed to book driver Kutti for the accident.

On Monday, Ganesan hanged himself in his house. Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.