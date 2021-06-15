Man ends life claiming torture by moneylenders in Madurai

A 37-year-old man, Mohammed Ali, 37, committed suicide here on Monday night after leaving a video footage in which he claimed that he took the extreme step due to harassment by a gang of moneylenders .

In the video footage, he has appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Madurai Commissioner of Police to take action against those who harassed him and protect his family and friends from the moneylenders.

A father of two children, Mohammed Ali of Mahaboobpalayam under S. S. Colony police station limits was running a fast food stall. Claiming that he had paid more than what he had borrowed, he named few persons of having tortured him seeking more money.

After he was found dead in his house, his body was taken to Government Rajaji Hospital in the night.

In her complaint, M. Fatima, the wife of the deceased, said that one Selvakumar had abused her husband asking him to end his life if he could not repay the interest, leaving him dejected.

She said the man had hung himself in her son’s cradle rope. She had named three others identified as Jeyandra Singh, Marimuthu and Kamatchi. S. S. Colony police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline ‘104’ and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050.