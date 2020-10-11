Man ends life at vessel-making unit

A 33-year-old man, Balamurugan, ended his life by placing his head under a pressing machinery at an aluminium vessel manufacturing unit in Chintamani here on Sunday.

Police said the man, a relative of unit owner Sivakumar, had gone there on Sunday, a holiday. He had opened the door with the key with him and had placed his head under the pressing machinery after switching it on and his head was crushed.

Four workers, who were staying in the upstairs of the unit, noticed the machinery running behind closed doors when they came down late in the evening. They managed to open it and found Balamurugan lying dead.

“The entire incident has been captured by the closed circuit television camera network,” Avaniapuram Inspector of Police G. Pethuraj said.

The deceased had left a note in which he claimed that the owner had not given him salary. The police are investigating into the incident.

