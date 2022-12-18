Man ends life at Dindigul GH 

December 18, 2022 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old man allegedly ended his life at the Government Medical College Hospital in Dindigul in the early hours of Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as P. Jesuraj of Kalikkampatti near Ambathurai. Jesuraj, who was bitten by a Russell’s Vipers, was admitted to Dindigul Government Hospital on December 10. He was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit, police added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary investigations revealed that the family of the patient had alerted the police that there was no sign of him suddenly around 1.45 a.m. on Sunday. Later, around 7 a.m., the hospital’s cleaning staff found the man dead in a corridor on the way up to the terrace which was deserted.

The body was sent for post-mortem and later handed over to the family of the deceased. Police said that the reason seems unbearable pain.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A case has been registered under Section 174 (inquiry into suspicious deaths) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and further investigation is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US