Man ends life at Dindigul GH 

December 18, 2022 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old man allegedly ended his life at the Government Medical College Hospital in Dindigul in the early hours of Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as P. Jesuraj of Kalikkampatti near Ambathurai. Jesuraj, who was bitten by a Russell’s Vipers, was admitted to Dindigul Government Hospital on December 10. He was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit, police added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the family of the patient had alerted the police that there was no sign of him suddenly around 1.45 a.m. on Sunday. Later, around 7 a.m., the hospital’s cleaning staff found the man dead in a corridor on the way up to the terrace which was deserted.

The body was sent for post-mortem and later handed over to the family of the deceased. Police said that the reason seems unbearable pain.

A case has been registered under Section 174 (inquiry into suspicious deaths) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and further investigation is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

