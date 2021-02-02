Madurai

Man ends life at brick kiln

Madurai

P. Pitchai (50) was found lying dead on a brick kiln premises in Vadakkoor under Silaiman police station limits on Tuesday.

The police said that the man, who was a partner with his brother-in-law, Ramanpal, in the brick kiln business, wanted to come out of the partnership. He was promised of return of his share of ₹ 72 lakh.

However, even before his share was settled, Ramanpal had sold the kiln to another person.

As his money was not settled, he had sought money from his brother-in-law. However, Ramanpal had directed Pitchai to the new owner. The new owner said that he never had a partnership with him.

Frustrated over the dilly-dallying tactics, Pitchai who came to the brick kiln on Tuesday morning, had consumed poison.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Tirupuvanam. However, he was declared brought dead, the police said.

The police said that the deceased had a note left in his pocket in which he had blamed both the persons for his death. Relatives sought action against them for abetting him to commit suicide. A case of suspicious death has been filed.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

