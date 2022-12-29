ADVERTISEMENT

Man ends life after losing money in online games

December 29, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

S. Arun Kumar, 24, Karumakinaru of Kallimandayam, a B.Com graduate, allegedly took his life as he lost money in online games near Oddanchatram on Monday.

His mother lodged a missing complaint on December 24 as he did not return home after leaving on December 19. “He was found drowned in a well not more than 500 metres away from his house on December 26. He had reportedly lost around ₹50,000 in online games,” said Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran.

It was found that Arun Kumar suffered from poor mental health due to losing such a big amount in online before he went missing. Fire and rescue service personnel retrieved the body and sent it to Government Hospital in Oddanchatram for post-mortem. The man missing case reported has been altered into Section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) that deals with unnatural or suspicious death.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

