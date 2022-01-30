Man ends life accusing two persons in a video clip

Unable to stomach the disappointment caused by a woman who had cheated his wife of 23 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹70,000 in cash on the promise of giving interest, a 37-year-old man, R. Arumugam, of Valandur ended his life by committing suicide on Thursday.

The police said that the deceased had made a video clipping accusing one J. Sonia Gandhi of Chokkathevanpatti and her associate G. Pandi, for being the reason for him taking the extreme step.

The police said that the accused woman had befriended Arumugam’s wife, Simikala (36) by taking her to different temples.

She had promised Simikala that she could give her interest every month, if she could give her valuables.Falling for her words, the woman had handed over her jewels and ₹ 70,000 to the woman six months back without the knowledge of Arumugam.

Recently, Arumugam came to know about the issue and the couple had asked Sonia Gandhi to return the valuables.However, when she refused to give it immediately, Arumugam was heartbroken.

As he attempted to end his life, he was rushed to the Government hospital in Usilampatti where he was declared brought dead.

Valandur police have registered a case of criminal breach of trust against both the accused.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.