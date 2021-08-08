Man electrocuted

Ramanathapuram

08 August 2021 20:30 IST

A 45-year-old man, A. Alphones, was electrocuted when he climbed up an electric pole for some repair work on Sunday.

The police said that the man, who was not employed with Tangedco, attempted to set right the technical snag that led to power cut in the house of V. Balamurugan (35) of Muthuvelan Colony here.

After electrocution, he was thrown off and was taken to the Government Hospital in R.S. Mangalam, where he was declared dead.

Six of family injured

Six members of a family from Chennai were injured when the van in which they were travelling fell into a roadside gorge here on Sunday morning.

The police said that Satheesh Kumar of Aavadi in Chennai was proceeding to Eral in Thoothukudi district to offer prayers at this family temple on the occasion of Aadi amavasai.

When the van was crossing the Palayampatti junction, driver, Chella, lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the gorge.

The injured were admitted to a private hospital.

Nigerian national held

Dindigul district cyber crime police arrested a Nigerian national, Uchchana (35), in connection with a cheating case, on Sunday.

The police said that based on a complaint from Venkatachalam of Pallapatti that an unidentified person had cheated him of ₹ 4 lakh on the promise of securing him a job in Canada last month.

A team of police, led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime), P. Chandran, tracked the accused through his mobile phone signal from Erode district.

He has been staying in Perundurai for the last three years. He has confessed to have committed the crime, the ADSP said.

The police were interrogation him to know whether he has cheated any other person in the similar fashion.