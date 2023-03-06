HamberMenu
Man electrocuted to death near Dindigul 

March 06, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old man was electrocuted to death near Old Ayakudi village near Dindigul on Monday evening. According to police, the deceased identified as P. Vadivel of Old Ayakudi village, was living alone in his house and had gone to the terrace around 6 p.m. in an inebriated state. Unexpectedly he came into with the high-voltage line passing along his house and was electrocuted to death. The body was shifted to Government Hospital in Palani for post-mortem. Ayakudi police have registered a case under Section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) that deals with (unnatural or suspicious death).

