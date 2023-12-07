HamberMenu
Man electrocuted to death in Virudhunagar

December 07, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man, M. Kanirajan of Allampatti, was electrocuted to death when he lifted a party flag pole here on Wednesday night.

The police said the deceased was a driver for a businessman renting out public address system.

He was involved in removing the flag of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam after a protest held at Pavali Road on Wednesday night, when the iron pipe accidentally hit the a power line. He collapsed at the spot and was rushed to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Virudhunagar West police have registered a case.

