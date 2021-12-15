Man electrocuted by illegal electric fence near Madurai, dies

Madurai

15 December 2021 16:00 IST

The 37-year-old’s wife too, suffered an electric shock when she tried to help him, police said

A 37-year-old man, T. Krishnan, of T. Valayankulam, was electrocuted to death and his wife, K. Akkammal (31) was critically injured when they came in contact with live power supply, on touching an illegal electric fence put up by a farmer near Kalligudi on Wednesday.

The police said that the couple was going to their agricultural field, when they accidentally touched the fence of K. Kathirvel. Kathirvel had given power supply to the fence to keep wild boars, which damage the crops, away.

When Krishnan raised an alarm and fell down after being electrocuted, his wife rushed to his help also suffered an electric shock. Krishnan was killed on the spot and his body was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital. Akkammal was admitted to the government hospital in Tirumangalam.

Kalligudi police are investigating the incident.