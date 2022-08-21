Man drowns in Saravana Poigai
The body of a 62-year-old man was found in Saravana Poigai at Tiruparankundran near here around 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Periyar Bus Stand rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to Government Rajaji Hospital for a post-mortem.
Police said the deceased was identified as R. Venkatesan, 62, of K. Pudur.
They said further investigation was on.
