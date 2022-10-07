Man drowns in canal

ADVERTISEMENT

A 45-year-old man drowned in the Vaigai river canal passing along Koottathu Ayyampalayam near Kannapatti in Dindigul district on Friday evening.

According to Viruveedu police, the deceased has been identified as Senthil of Usilampatti in Madurai district.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he had ventured into the waterbody to take a bath and was pulled by the strong current.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel retrieved the body at Ramarajapuram Village in Vilampatti, around 10 kms away from Koottathu Ayyampalayam.

The body was later shifted to Government Hospital in Nilakottai.

A case under the Section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) that deals with (unnatural or suspicious death) was registered and further investigation is on, the police said.