Man dies in road accident

ADVERTISEMENT

Vedasandur police have arrested a 45-year-old man whose alleged rash driving caused the death of a 40-year-old man near Chatrapatti junction on Sunday night.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as P. Veeramani of Chatrapatti in Vedasandur.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused S. Ayyavu of Erode had driven his van in a rash and negligent manner and hit Veeramani’s bike from behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veeramani was declared dead when brought to Dindigul Government Medical College and Hospital.

Further investigations are on.