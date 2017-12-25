Man dies during dental procedure

A case of unnatural death has been registered by the city police for the death of a man while undergoing dental treatment at a hospital on Vakkil New Street here on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased B. Suresh alias Sorna (46), a resident of Mooventhar Nagar in Viswanathapuram, was working in a furniture company in Anna Nagar.

He allegedly went unconscious suddenly during the procedure on Saturday morning. Unable to treat him further at the hospital, he was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead.’

Based on a complaint by his wife S. Petchiammal, Thilagar Thidal police have registered the case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr. P.C). Police sources said that they were yet to investigate whether any medical negligence on the part of the dental hospital led to his death.