ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies at Tirunelveli hospital of injuries from wild elephant attack

June 10, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - TENKASI

The 29-year-old had been working as a night watchman at a private farm at the foothills of Kallaru, when he was attacked by an elephant on May 16, police said

The Hindu Bureau

A night watchman, R. Vel Durai, 29, who lived in Kalaiman Nagar near Karuppanadhi Dam in Tenkasi district, died at the Government Tirunelveli Medical College and Hospital on Saturday.

Police said that Vel Durai, a tribal youth was working as a night watchman on a private farm situated on the foothills of Kallaru, when he was reportedly attacked by a wild elephant on May 16. With multiple injuries, he was rushed to Tenkasi GH and later referred to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

He was undergoing treatment there but died on Saturday, doctors said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

forests / wildlife

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US