Man dies at Tirunelveli hospital of injuries from wild elephant attack

June 10, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - TENKASI

A night watchman, R. Vel Durai, 29, who lived in Kalaiman Nagar near Karuppanadhi Dam in Tenkasi district, died at the Government Tirunelveli Medical College and Hospital on Saturday.

Police said that Vel Durai, a tribal youth was working as a night watchman on a private farm situated on the foothills of Kallaru, when he was reportedly attacked by a wild elephant on May 16. With multiple injuries, he was rushed to Tenkasi GH and later referred to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

He was undergoing treatment there but died on Saturday, doctors said.

Police have registered a case.