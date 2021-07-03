Man dies a day after inoculation

Madurai

03 July 2021 21:47 IST

‘Postmortem report will give a clear picture on cause of death’

A 29-year-old man who had taken the first dosage of Covishield vaccine on Friday died on Saturday. Health authorities said a postmortem is being performed to ascertain if this was an Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI).

Deputy Director of Health Services K. V. Arjun Kumar said that the man had taken his dosage of vaccine at Samayanallur Primary Health Centre. There was no evidence of allergic reaction in the waiting room.

On Saturday morning, he had difficulty in breathing and collapsed in the bathroom around 8.30 a.m. He was brought to the super-speciality wing of the Government Rajaji Hospital and was declared brought dead at around 10.45 a.m.

He was a software engineer who returned from the United Kingdom in August last year. He has been diabetic for the past six months, but was not taking any treatment. There is no history of hypertension, COPD or tuberculosis, officials said adding he was a teetotaller. There is no history of him being allergic to drugs or food.

“The postmortem report will give a clear picture on the cause of death and to find out if there was any connection with the vaccination,” said Dr. Arjun Kumar.