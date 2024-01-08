ADVERTISEMENT

Man detained for harassing women, jumps off police station terrace in Virudhunagar

January 08, 2024 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - Aruppukottai

Police said the man was drunk; he has been admitted to hospital for treatment

The Hindu Bureau

A man, V. Kaleeswaran, who was detained by the Mallankinaru police in Virudhunagar district on Sunday, January 7, 2024, for harassing women mill workers on the road, jumped off the terrace of the police station and suffered injuries. He has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for treatment.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police, Garad Karun Uddhavrao, the police had brought Kaleeswaran to the police station after two women complained of being harassed by him. Kaleeswaran, standing near a petty shop, had allegedly harassed the women workers of a nearby mill.

Based on their complaint, the police took him in for enquiries. However, under the influence of alcohol, he created a ruckus inside the station. His wife Muniyammal was also present at the station. All of a sudden, Kaleeswaran ran towards the terrace and jumped to the ground. He sustained injuries on his forehead, and face and was rushed to the hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mallankinaru police have now registered a case against him of preventing the police from discharging their duty and for attempting to end his life.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US