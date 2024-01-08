GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man detained for harassing women, jumps off police station terrace in Virudhunagar

Police said the man was drunk; he has been admitted to hospital for treatment

January 08, 2024 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau

A man, V. Kaleeswaran, who was detained by the Mallankinaru police in Virudhunagar district on Sunday, January 7, 2024, for harassing women mill workers on the road, jumped off the terrace of the police station and suffered injuries. He has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for treatment.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police, Garad Karun Uddhavrao, the police had brought Kaleeswaran to the police station after two women complained of being harassed by him. Kaleeswaran, standing near a petty shop, had allegedly harassed the women workers of a nearby mill.

Based on their complaint, the police took him in for enquiries. However, under the influence of alcohol, he created a ruckus inside the station. His wife Muniyammal was also present at the station. All of a sudden, Kaleeswaran ran towards the terrace and jumped to the ground. He sustained injuries on his forehead, and face and was rushed to the hospital.

The Mallankinaru police have now registered a case against him of preventing the police from discharging their duty and for attempting to end his life.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Madurai / arrest / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.