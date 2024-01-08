Man detained for harassing women, jumps off police station terrace in Virudhunagar

January 08, 2024 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - Aruppukottai

A man, V. Kaleeswaran, who was detained by the Mallankinaru police in Virudhunagar district on Sunday, January 7, 2024, for harassing women mill workers on the road, jumped off the terrace of the police station and suffered injuries. He has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for treatment.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police, Garad Karun Uddhavrao, the police had brought Kaleeswaran to the police station after two women complained of being harassed by him. Kaleeswaran, standing near a petty shop, had allegedly harassed the women workers of a nearby mill.

Based on their complaint, the police took him in for enquiries. However, under the influence of alcohol, he created a ruckus inside the station. His wife Muniyammal was also present at the station. All of a sudden, Kaleeswaran ran towards the terrace and jumped to the ground. He sustained injuries on his forehead, and face and was rushed to the hospital.

The Mallankinaru police have now registered a case against him of preventing the police from discharging their duty and for attempting to end his life.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)