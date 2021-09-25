Madurai

Man deployed to spray disinfectant physically abuses minor girl

An outsourced employee deployed for door-to-door sanitising in Tiruthangal, was arrested on charge of misbehaving with a minor girl on Saturday.

The police said that I. Kaliraj, who was employed by an NGO had noticed that the minor girl was alone at home when he went there for spraying disinfectant in the forenoon.

After asking the girl to bring him a glass of water, the man had followed her into the house and attempted to physically assault the girl.

As the girl raised an alarm, neighbours rushed to her rescue.

The man was arrested under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The police said that the project of spraying sanitiser started only on September 21.


