Madurai

Man, daughter killed in accident

TIRUNELVELI

A man and his 10-year-old daughter were killed in a road accident near Vickramasingapuram on Tuesday.

The police said S. Ravi, 39, of Mudhaliyarpatti near Vickramasingapuram, was taking his daughter Subhitha, 10, on his two-wheeler. Even as he was crossing Agasthiyarpatti Main Road, Ravi stopped the bike as a stray dog suddenly crossed the road. A speeding tractor, which was following Ravi, knocked down from behind the bike killing Ravi and Subitha on the spot. The unidentified driver could not stop the tractor.

On seeing the duo lying in a pool of blood, he escaped. The police are investigating.

