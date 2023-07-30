HamberMenu
Man, daughter killed after two-wheeler hits hoarding on Thirumangalam-Usilampatti intersection

July 30, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, a man aged 38 years and his three-year old daughter died on the spot, when the two-wheeler he was riding apparently lost control due to heavy wind and hit a roadside advertisement hoarding along the Thirumangalam-Usilampatti intersection. In the impact, the rider’s 7-year-old son was thrown off the two-wheeler and suffered injuries here on Sunday.

Thirumangalam Taluk police said that Ayyanar of Harveypatti had four girl children and a boy. His wife was no more and he had admitted his three daughters in a school near Thirumangalam. Being Sunday, he had planned to meet the daughters and hence had left home on his two-wheeler with his little daughter Subha and son Hari.

As he was approaching the national highway, heavy wind reportedly dragged the vehicle and it hit the hoarding. Ayyanar suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot with his daughter.

In a serious condition, Hari was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment. Further investigation was on.

