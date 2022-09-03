Man, daughter found dead in lodge in Courtallam

L Srikrishna COURTALLAM
September 03, 2022 20:04 IST

In a tragic incident, a man aged about 55 years and his daughter aged 22 years were found dead in a private lodge here on Saturday.

The Courtallam police received a call from the lodge authorities following which the police team broke open the door. They found the man, identified as Mahalingam of First Cross Street, Tirunagar, Madurai lying dead on the cot. His daughter Dhanapriya was also found dead.

Kamatchi (52) wife of Mahalingam was found in a serious condition. Immediately, she was rushed to Tenkasi Government Hospital.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that a few months ago, Mahalingam’s son had killed himself reportedly due to mounting debts. Unable to withstand the shock over the son’s death, the family had left home and had arrived here on August 30. As they had not opened the room for long hours, the workers alerted the police.

The police claimed to have seized a bottle containing some beverage and also another empty bottle. Further investigation was on.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050).

