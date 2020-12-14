Madurai

Man, daughter drown

A man, aged about 40 years and his 8-year-old daughter met a watery grave, when they had gone for a bath in a stream near Vaigai dam on Monday. Police said that Ayyappan of Shanmugasundarapuram, here, had gone with his daughter to wash clothes.

As they failed to return home, the family members came to the stream, where they spotted the two-wheeler parked and the clothes on the vehicle. They immediately informed the police.

Using a big net, the police were able to retrieve the body of Ayyappan. Later, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel came and the body of Dhanusri, the girl, was also spotted. The police sent them to the GH for a postmortem.

A PWD official said that there was heavy discharge of water from Vaigai dam and hence, they may have drowned instantly.

The Vaigai dam police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

