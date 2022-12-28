ADVERTISEMENT

Man convicted under POCSO Act attempts to end life

December 28, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old man, who was booked on the charge of having impregnated a minor girl in 2019, attempted to end life on a court premises here after the POCSO Special Court convicted him to undergo jail for 10 years, on Wednesday.

The convict K. Selvam of North Devadanam has been admitted to the Government Hospital here.

According to police, the man, who had befriended the minor girl, had promised to marry her. However, he refused to marry her after she got pregnant in 2019.

Consequently, the girl had taken the extreme step. The man was booked under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and for abetting the girl to end life.

When the case came up for final hearing, the accused, who was on bail, had come to the court from home.

Te Judge K. Poorna Jeya Anand delivered the judgement. The man attempted to end his life but the police personnel rushed him to the hospital.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

