Man convicted of rape gets 44 years jail term

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Dindigul has sentenced a 29-year-old man to 44 years imprisonment in a case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Judge Sharan passed the order on Saturday. The Viruveedu police had registered the case against K. Prasanth in 2019 for assaulting a sixteen-year-old girl on pretext of being in love with her. The father of the victim lodged a complaint with the police that his daughter had gone missing. Following this, the police traced the accused after three months in Ooty where the girl was found pregnant.

The convict was booked under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 5(l) and 5(j) of POCSO Act, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the convict.

In another case, the court sentenced a 35-year-old man to 27 years imprisonment under the POCSO Act.

The order was passed by Judge Sharan on Saturday. Chatrapatti police had registered a case against S. Masidurai in 2015 for sexually assaulting a seventeen-year-old girl on the promise of marrying her. The crime came to light when police traced the accused along with the victim living in Tirupur after the father of the victim lodged a ‘girl missing’ missing complaint.

The convict has been booked under Section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act and Sections 376(1) (punishment for rape) and 366A (procuration of a minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code, said the police.

The judge also imposed a fine of ₹30,000 on the convict.