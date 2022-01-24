Man complains of lung injury after attack by Theni police

Father of four undergoes surgery; SP orders probe

A 42-year-old man, S. Ganesan of Thenkarai, has complained that he had suffered fracture in his rib cage and his lung got punctured due to a brutal attack by Allinagaram police on January 17.

His wife Vairamani has lodged a complaint with Theni Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh on Monday seeking action against the erring Sub-Inspector of Police and others.

Stating that an inquiry by an official in the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police has been ordered into the complaint, the SP said that action would be initiated based on the report.

In her petition, Vairamani has said that Ganesan had tried to escape on his motorcycle from a police vehicle check at Annanji junction on January 17 since he had two bottles of liquor with him.

However, the Sub inspector chased him down and allegedly attacked him with a helmet on his chest.

Later, Ganesan was taken to Allinagaram police station.“Though my husband pleaded with them to spare him and cried for help due to excruciating pain in the chest, the police ignored him and threatened him saying he was pretending to escape from police action,” Vairamani said. Subsequently, after he was let off late in the night after being booked for drunken riding, Ganesan went for medical check-up at a private clinic.

Since the pain did not subside, he took a CT Scan at the Government Hospital in Periyakulam where injury in his left lung was revealed.

Consequently, Ganesan was admitted to Theni Medical College Hospital where he underwent a surgery, Vairamani said.

She added that the family had four minor children, including twins. Ganesan was the sole breadwinner for the family, which takes up all types of manual work. Now he has been cautioned against taking up any arduous work for the next one year due to the lung injury, she said.

Citing medical report, the SP said that the body did not have any external injury. However, he promised to take action based on the ADSP’s inquiry report.