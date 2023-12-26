GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man cheated of ₹3.65 lakh on false promise of arranging kidney for his ailing son

December 26, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A man who was struggling to treat his ailing son has been cheated of ₹3.65 lakh by two persons on the promise of getting kidney for transplantation for his son.

Police said that S. Senthilmurugan, 42, living in Kulasekaranallur in Thoothukudi district, had come to his native place Thayilpatti in 2022 for treating his son suffering from a kidney ailment. When he took his son to a hospital for dialysis in June that year, the accused, R. Thavitturaj and M. Manickam of Kanjampatti, approached him and they claimed that they were in acquaintance with a doctor who could arrange for kidney for transplantation for his son.

Since then they had taken ₹3.65 lakh from him on various occasions. However, they neither arranged for the kidney transplantation not return the money to him.

Based on Senthilmurugan’s complaint, Vembakottai police have registered a case of cheating against the duo.

