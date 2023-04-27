ADVERTISEMENT

Man caught with counterfeit currency notes near Madurai

April 27, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Alanganallur police arrested a man, S. Prabhu (40) of Anaiyur, on the charge of possessing counterfeit currency notes with a face value of ₹34,500 on Wednesday.

The police said Prabhu bought liquor bottles from a Tasmac shop in Sikkander Chavadi giving a ₹500 note on Wednesday afternoon. The salesman, I. Savari Pandian (41), who grew suspicious of the genuineness of the currency note asked his colleague to check it.

When they found it to be a counterfeit note, they alerted Alanganallur police. When the police searched the house of Prabhu, they found several other counterfeit notes.

He has been booked for having used a counterfeit currency note as a genuine one.

