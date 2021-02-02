Man caught while fleeing after carjacking

Madurai

Madurai district police have arrested a 38-year-old man M. Alagarsamy while he was fleeing in car that he had hijacked from its driver on Sunday night.

The police said that Venkateswaran (30) of Villapuram, who runs a taxi, was engaged by Alagarsamy. He had claimed that he wanted to go to Vellore after visiting Madurai.

As the car was proceeding near Kinnimangalam, Alagarsamy asked the driver to slow down the vehicle and suddenly pulled out a knife and threatened him with dire consequences and forced him to leave the car.

As he got down, the accused fled away with the vehicle.

However, after being alerted, the district police intensified vehicle check, and the car along with the accused was caught.

The police said that Alagarsamy had a few criminal cases pending against him.

Chekkanoorani police are investigating.

Phone robbed

In an unrelated incident, two unidentified persons robbed mobile phone from a minor girl sitting in an autorickshaw near Samayanallur on Sunday.

The police said that G. Srinivasan (42) of Nilakottai, had, along with his daughter, was travelling in an autorickshaw.

Srinivasan and the driver Nagendran left the girl inside the parked vehicle in front of a bakery and went to have tea.

Two persons, who came on a bike, approached the girl and suddenly snatched the mobile phone from her and fled the scene.

Kadupatti police are investigating.