Man carrying tobacco products gets bail

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to a man from Thoothukudi district who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for being in possession of banned tobacco products.

Granting bail to R. Poomariappan of Kovilpatti, Justice T.V. Thamilselvi directed the petitioner to pay ₹10,000 to Advocate Clerks’ Association of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on April 14. Tobacco products worth ₹75,000 and cash amounting to ₹12,000 were found in the car he was travelling in. He was arrested by Kovilpatti police following an inspection.