Man booked under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting minor girl

In a case reported under Cumbum North Police Station limits, Sakthi Nagaraj, 23, his father Yesu alias Kumar and mother Selvi, residents of Cumbum, were booked under POCSO Act in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a minor school-going girl.

Sakthi Nagaraj harassed the girl asking her to marry him. When the girl refused, he allegedly took a photo of her and threatened to morph the picture and upload it on the internet. The parents of the accused also threatened the victim of dire consequences if she did not agree to marry him.

On July 14, around 1 p.m., when the girl returned from school, the accused forcefully took her to his house and told her to eat lunch, after which the victim lost consciousness. When she woke up after a few hours, she realised that she had been sexually abused.

The accused also allegedly took videos and photographs of her in a compromising position. He threatened that if she complained of this to anyone, he would upload the videos and photos on the internet.

Booking a case under POCSO Act, Cumbum police arrested and remanded all three of the accused.

