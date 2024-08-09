ADVERTISEMENT

Man booked under POCSO Act for marrying, impregnating teen

Published - August 09, 2024 08:13 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A case has been registered against a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for marrying and impregnating a 17-year-old girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Following information from the public about a 17-year-old pregnant girl, Social Welfare Officer of Maanur union Arputhamani took the girl to a hospital for check-up. As she was found to be four months pregnant, a complaint was registered with the All Women Police, Palayamkottai Taluk.

 During investigation, the police found that the girl was married to Santhana Mariappan, 30, of Iththikulam near Gangaikondan in September last.

The police registered case against Santhana Mariappan, his father Arumugam and two others under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US