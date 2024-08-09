Man booked under POCSO Act for marrying, impregnating teen

A case has been registered against a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for marrying and impregnating a 17-year-old girl.

Following information from the public about a 17-year-old pregnant girl, Social Welfare Officer of Maanur union Arputhamani took the girl to a hospital for check-up. As she was found to be four months pregnant, a complaint was registered with the All Women Police, Palayamkottai Taluk.

During investigation, the police found that the girl was married to Santhana Mariappan, 30, of Iththikulam near Gangaikondan in September last.

The police registered case against Santhana Mariappan, his father Arumugam and two others under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.