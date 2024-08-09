GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man booked under POCSO Act for marrying, impregnating teen

Published - August 09, 2024 08:13 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A case has been registered against a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for marrying and impregnating a 17-year-old girl.

 Following information from the public about a 17-year-old pregnant girl, Social Welfare Officer of Maanur union Arputhamani took the girl to a hospital for check-up. As she was found to be four months pregnant, a complaint was registered with the All Women Police, Palayamkottai Taluk.

 During investigation, the police found that the girl was married to Santhana Mariappan, 30, of Iththikulam near Gangaikondan in September last.

The police registered case against Santhana Mariappan, his father Arumugam and two others under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.