Man booked for violating quarantine norms in Theni

27 May 2020 11:57 IST

Police found out through the Kavalan app that the 32-year-old had violated home quarantine

A 32-year-old man identified as Muthukumar, son of Selvaraj of Pulikuthi, Chinnamanoor near here, was booked under the Disaster Management Act for violating home quarantine guidelines.

In a bid to ensure that quarantined people stayed indoors, the police are monitoring them through the Kavalan app.

At the police control room at the Theni district police office, set up exclusively for surveillance since the lockdown came into effect two months ago, the police have been keeping track of persons in quarantine through the digital mode.

On Tuesday, with the aid of the Kavalan app, the police spotted Muthukumar stepping out of his house and going out for a distance of about 2-3 kilometres. Hence, he was charged for violating the guidelines to remain indoors.

The Chinnamanoor police booked a case against him under IPC Section 271 read with section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and section 51 of the Disaster Management Act.

Theni SP E. Sai Charan Tejaswi on Wednesday, appealed to residents to remain indoors, especially those who were in quarantine as per medical guidelines. By stepping out of their homes, the people were taking a risk of spreading COVID-19. Only with the support and cooperation of the public, the police can execute their duties efficiently and effectively, he added.