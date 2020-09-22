Madurai

Man booked for sharing PM’s caricature seeks advance bail

Madurai

A 30 year old man from Kanniyakumari district moved the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday seeking anticipatory bail, after he was booked by the Kanniyakumari police for sharing a caricature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on WhatsApp.

Justice V. Bharathidasan sought the response of the State and adjourned the hearing by a week. The petitioner, J. Sajin of Kadayal said he had shared the images accidentally and had no intention to defame the reputation of the Prime Minister. He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

